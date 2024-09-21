back to top
    4 BSF men dead, 36 injured as Bus ferrying them skids off road

    Naveed-Ul-Haq

    Budgam, Sep 20: Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in for poll duty skidded off road and fell into a gorge in Brell Waterhail area of central 's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

    The bus with 36 BSF troopers skidded off road in Brell village and fell into a deep gorge.

    He said that in the incident four BSF troopers died while more than two dozen were injured. The official said that the injured have shifted to Srinagar hospital. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

    Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident of a vehicle in which three BSF personnel lost their lives while several were injured.

    On behalf of the and Kashmir Police, DGP J&K has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased personnel. “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all necessary support and assistance by the J&K Police,” he added.

    Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, alongside the IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, visited the injured BSF soldiers at the SMHS Hospital today.

