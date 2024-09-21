Had Abdullahs implemented Pak agenda, J&K would have been part of Pakistan: Mufti

Srinagar, Sep 20 (KNO): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that Jammu & Kashmir might have been part of Pakistan or an independent nation if the Abdullah family – referring to the National Conference – had pursued Pakistan's agenda.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be grateful to the Abdullah family for their role in J&K.

She was responding to BJP's allegations that J&K's dynastic political families promoted Pakistan's agenda. “If the Abdullah family had pursued such an agenda, Jammu & Kashmir would either be part of Pakistan or an independent nation,” she added.

Mufti said the National Conference vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah, during his tenure as Union Minister, had framed the Jammu & Kashmir issue as one of terrorism that could be addressed by combating Pakistan.

“Omar Abdullah was utilised to convey Jammu & Kashmir's narrative after being given a cabinet position,” she said, adding that the BJP owes a debt of gratitude to the Abdullah family.

Mehbooba accused the BJP of targeting J&K's political families to distract from its own failures—(KNO)