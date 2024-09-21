back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirHad Abdullahs implemented Pak agenda, J&K would have been part of Pakistan:...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Had Abdullahs implemented Pak agenda, J&K would have been part of Pakistan: Mufti

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 20 (KNO): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that & might have been part of Pakistan or an independent nation if the Abdullah family – referring to the Conference – had pursued Pakistan's agenda.

    Speaking to reporters, Mufti said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be grateful to the Abdullah family for their role in J&K.

    She was responding to BJP's allegations that J&K's dynastic political families promoted Pakistan's agenda. “If the Abdullah family had pursued such an agenda, Jammu & Kashmir would either be part of Pakistan or an independent nation,” she added.

    Mufti said the National Conference vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah, during his tenure as Union Minister, had framed the Jammu & Kashmir issue as one of terrorism that could be addressed by combating Pakistan.

    “Omar Abdullah was utilised to convey Jammu & Kashmir's narrative after being given a cabinet position,” she said, adding that the BJP owes a debt of gratitude to the Abdullah family.

    Mehbooba accused the BJP of targeting J&K's political families to distract from its own failures—(KNO)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Dengue cases rise in J&K; 934 cases confirmed
    Next article
    Surankote- 88: Cong-NC alliance’s Shahnawaz Choudhary the main contender
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is...

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reasi, Sep 21: Security has been beefed up in...

    J&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Union Territory of Jammu and...

    Encounter breaks out in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter...