‘Delicate’ Development

It is quite agonizing that the government which never gets tired of boasting about its development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir has gone into hibernation just after a brief spell of rains that have created king-size potholes in the roads of Jammu city and areas falling in its outskirts including those stretches which were repaired just a fortnight ago like the case of Main Road Gandhi Nagar near Green Belt Park turn.

The seriousness of poor quality of development which is more ‘delicate' than a flower could be well gauged by having a glance of huge pothole just in front of the Security Check Post raised in Dogra Chowk area that the cops deputed out there have to place a big red plastic barrier ahead of this perilous spot to save people from falling into this ‘big pit' having potential to even snatch away lives.

The situation in Bakshi Nagar area along the boundary of GMC&H Jammu is also pathetic as roads constructed recently have exposed the poorest of poor quality work not having a guarantee of withholding even a single spell of heavy downpour as could be seen in these spots along with many others in and around Jammu city. This crucial situation has made it imperative for the government to take immediate action.

An emergency squad equipped with sufficient manpower and machinery should be constituted to address these vulnerable spots as soon as they are identified. Delays in repairing these roads could lead to dangerous, even fatal, consequences. Beyond immediate repairs, there is a pressing need for greater transparency and accountability in the construction and maintenance of roads. Short-lived development projects only add to the public's frustration and pose serious safety risks.

No one should be above the law, and when substandard work is identified, those responsible must be held accountable without delay. Swift action against wrongdoers will serve as a deterrent to others, ensuring that future projects meet the necessary standards of quality and durability. It is crucial for the government to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens by ensuring that roads are built to last and those who cut corners are brought to justice.