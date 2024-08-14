back to top
Search
    JammuADGP Jammu mandates Uniform Compliance
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    ADGP Jammu mandates Uniform Compliance

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 13: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, has issued a directive emphasizing the importance of police officers and officials wearing the proper uniform while on duty. He highlighted that adherence to the dress code is crucial for maintaining discipline and the department's image.

    According to a circular issued by ADGP Anand Jain, it has been observed that police officers and officials performing their legitimate duties are not wearing proper uniforms, which is against the rules and regulations of the department and displays a bad impression. The matter has been taken seriously by senior officers and needs to be curbed immediately.

    The circular further enjoins all subordinate formations that all officers and officials working under their command and control shall wear proper uniforms. These instructions shall be given wide publicity by circulating/announcing it in the evening roll calls regularly so that they are complied with in and spirit. Any deviation from the matter shall be viewed seriously, it said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Delicate’ Development
    Next article
    Despite completion of work, Contractors ‘Forced’ to run from pillar to post for payment
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Revenue Officer booked in disproportionate assets case

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau...

    People of J&K have endured ‘Suffering & Hardship’ since 2014: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 13: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on...

    Illegal overstay of Ex-Ministers, Legislators in Govt Bungalows: Admn fails to File Compliance, DB extends more time

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: In a well-reported case seeking the eviction of...

    Despite completion of work, Contractors ‘Forced’ to run from pillar to post for payment

    Northlines Northlines -
    By Ajay Sharma Reasi: Despite the completion of works, contractors...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Revenue Officer booked in disproportionate assets case

    People of J&K have endured ‘Suffering & Hardship’ since 2014: Farooq

    Illegal overstay of Ex-Ministers, Legislators in Govt Bungalows: Admn fails to...