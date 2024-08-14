ADGP Jammu mandates Uniform Compliance

JAMMU, Aug 13: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, has issued a directive emphasizing the importance of police officers and officials wearing the proper uniform while on duty. He highlighted that adherence to the dress code is crucial for maintaining discipline and the department's image.

According to a circular issued by ADGP Anand Jain, it has been observed that police officers and officials performing their legitimate duties are not wearing proper uniforms, which is against the rules and regulations of the department and displays a bad impression. The matter has been taken seriously by senior officers and needs to be curbed immediately.

The circular further enjoins all subordinate formations that all officers and officials working under their command and control shall wear proper uniforms. These instructions shall be given wide publicity by circulating/announcing it in the evening roll calls regularly so that they are complied with in letter and spirit. Any deviation from the matter shall be viewed seriously, it said.