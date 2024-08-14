Despite completion of work, Contractors ‘Forced’ to run from pillar to post for payment

By Ajay Sharma

Reasi: Despite the completion of works, contractors in Reasi district are reportedly running high and dry, accusing the Rural Development Department of causing unnecessary delays.

According to sources, a series of allegations have emerged against the Rural Development Department (RDD) in Reasi District, with contractors accusing the department of systemic delays in payment.

“For years, contractors have claimed they have faced significant delays in payment, leading to severe financial distress, especially among those from economically weaker sections,” said sources, adding that the problem is deeply entrenched within the department.

Meanwhile, contractors have reported that despite completing their work on time, their bills are often delayed for months, sometimes years, due to the inefficiency and corruption prevalent in various Block Development Offices (BDO).

“These delays are exacerbated by the bureaucratic processes where completed work bills are not forwarded promptly to the treasury for payment,” said contractors.

One contractor, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, “We complete the work, but our bills either sit idle or get delayed by clerks and BDOs. When the time comes for the final submission to the treasury, it's often the last few days, and then there's a mad rush, but by then, it's too late, and we suffer the losses.”

Contractors have also raised concerns about the conduct of BDOs, who allegedly have their own set of rules and operate with impunity.

Many contractors have approached higher authorities, including the Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) and even the Rural Development Department's senior officials, but to no avail.

“It's as if the BDOs have their own government, and no one is held accountable,” lamented another contractor.

The situation is particularly alarming as it undermines the central government's efforts to promote self-employment and small businesses in the region.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant Governor's administration have repeatedly emphasized the need for employment generation and entrepreneurship,” said contractors. However, contractors argued that these initiatives are being sabotaged by the very officials who are supposed to implement them.

“The PM and LG administration want us to create jobs and run businesses, but how can we when we are not paid on time? The slogans of employment are being ignored because of corruption in the RDD,” said a local contractor.

The problem extends beyond just bill payments. The contractors also highlighted the issue of 10% deposits, which are meant to be returned after a liability period of 12 months. However, many deposits have been pending for over three and four years, with files gathering dust in various BDO offices. The lack of timely action by the BDOs has caused significant financial strain on contractors, particularly those classified as C and D class, who rely on this money to sustain their livelihoods.

Contractors have demanded the constitution of a team to investigate the delays. They believe that a thorough review of the files and processes in BDO offices will reveal the extent of the neglect and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“This is not just a local issue; it reflects poorly on the administration's commitment to development and employment. The government must enforce stricter timelines for processing bills and returning deposits. Otherwise, the poor contractors will continue to suffer,” urged one of the affected contractors.

When contacted, the concerned authorities passed the buck, stating that matters related to bills pertain to the Block Development Officer.