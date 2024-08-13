GUILTY ON SEARCH: ANTITRUST VERDICT IN GOOGLE’S CASE

Shivanand Pandit

On August 5, 2024, Google lost a major antitrust case filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which sought to demonstrate that the tech giant held a monopoly in the web search and advertising markets. The ten-week bench trial, which took place in September 2023, included testimony from key industry figures, such as Sundar Pichai, Google CEOand Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.The lawsuit accused Google of leveraging its dominant position in the search engine market to suppress competition and maintain its monopoly. Exclusive deals with handset manufacturers were presented as key evidence. Ultimately, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google was a monopolist.

The Justice Department, joined by several states, sued Google for illegally solidifying its dominance, in part by paying companies like Apple and Samsung billions of dollars annually to make Google the default search engine on smartphones and web browsers. Likewise, in India, Google has been accused of anti-competitive practices. Recently, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) filed a complaint, claiming that Google has engaged in unfair practices in the online advertising market.

The judge determined that Google sustained its monopoly through anti-competitive practices. The court found that Google's agreements with companies like Apple and Samsung, which made Google the default search engine on their devices, unfairly restricted competition. These deals were deemed unnecessary for enhancing search services and instead served as tactics to eliminate rivals and reinforce Google's market dominance. This ruling marks a significant victory for the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general, who argued that Google's actions stifled competition and hindered innovation. Google's defence emphasized the quality of its search engine compared to competitors like Microsoft's Bing, arguing that its market dominance was due to superior products. However, the court's decision contradicts this claim, highlighting the monopolistic strategies used to maintain that dominance.

However, the ruling was not entirely against Google. The court found that Google did not hold monopoly power in the search advertising market and that there was no distinct market for general search advertising. Consequently, Google was not held liable for issues related to its advertising platform. Moreover, while Google was not penalized for the failure to preserve employee chat messages, the court warned that it might face consequences in future cases. Interestingly, the judge acknowledged that Google had developed the “highest quality search engine in the industry,” which has earned the trust of millions of daily users.

Nearly 25 years after an antitrust ruling against Microsoft transformed the tech industry, a landmark judgment by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Google for its anti-competitive practices could set a new standard for how Big Tech companies operate. The legal process, which spanned nearly three years and began with discovery in January 2021 following the consolidation of two lawsuits—United States vs. Google and Colorado vs. Google—culminated in a ten-week bench trial in September 2023 and concluded on August 5, 2024.

The verdict represents a significant change in digital antitrust enforcement. The core principle of antitrust laws is to ensure fair competition among businesses and guarantee that stakeholders whose content is utilized receive a fair share of the revenue, which also translates to more choices for consumers. This landmark decision has far-reaching consequences for Google, its competitors, and internet users around the world.

The Actual Game

Big Tech companies are focused on dominating various parts of the digital economy and controlling information consumption. They achieve this by making their search sites the default option, enabling them to monopolize advertising and inflate rates. Despite relying on content from publishers to drive their platforms, these companies are often unwilling to share revenue fairly with the content providers.

The real competition in the digital advertising landscape is centred around revenue. Google commands 39% of the global digital ad market, while Facebook holds 18%. The remaining platforms—such as Amazon, TikTok, Apple, and Microsoft—each capture only single-digit shares. This dominance is largely due to Google's monopolistic strategies, which leverage its control over content and reach through its Apple and Android ecosystems. This not only highlights Google's monopolistic practices but also its failure to equitably distribute revenue with the content creators who contribute to its success. Consequently, many countries have implemented or are in the process of developing ‘bargaining codes' to address these imbalances.

India has a significant number of internet users seeking news, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is responsible for defining ‘publishers' and ‘intermediaries' under the proposed Digital India Act. To address any immediate issues, it is crucial to take prompt action. While the Competition Commission of India could address unfair practices once provisions are in place, the process of rule-making appears to be stalled at the moment.

A shift is essential to address monopolistic practices and encourage the use of alternative search engines. Providing users with more choices will likely attract advertisers, thereby fostering competition and enhancing digital standards related to privacy, data management, and fair practices for all involved, including content creators. Beyond technological improvements such as faster search capabilities, the primary objective should be to elevate the quality of content offered by search engines.

Monopolies harm the consumer experience

Regulators globally scrutinize how businesses leverage technology within their jurisdictions to prevent the concentration of power among a few dominant entities. This oversight is crucial for maintaining healthy market competition, as it compels all market participants to continuously strive for improvement to attract and retain customers. When a monopoly forms, however, the competitive dynamics shift dramatically. A monopolistic company, with its overwhelming market dominance, can force rival companies out of the market, leading to a lack of alternatives for consumers. This reduced competition often results in the monopolistic firm having less incentive to enhance the quality of its products or services. Without the pressure of competitive forces, such companies may prioritize maintaining their dominant position over innovation and customer satisfaction.

The court ruling in the Google case highlighted these risks associated with monopolistic power. The filing referenced a 2020 quality degradation study conducted by Google, which found that a significant reduction in the quality of its search product would not negatively impact its search revenue. This finding underscores the extent of Google's market dominance; the company's ability to make product changes without fear of losing users to competitors is indicative of a firm with substantial monopoly power. Such indifference to user satisfaction and competition is characteristic of entities that hold monopolistic control over their markets.

What next?

While Google plans to appeal the ruling, the U.S. Department of Justice has yet to specify what remedies it will seek. Both parties are set to discuss potential solutions before they meet with Judge Mehta on September 6. The proposed remedies could include breaking up Google, which would drastically alter the structure of digital businesses since Google is integral to various digital services. Alternatively, the remedy might involve eliminating exclusive agreements between Google and handset makers. This latter option could significantly impact revenue streams for companies like Apple, which might lose billions if Google's exclusive deal with the iPhone is terminated. Such payments currently discourage companies like Apple and Samsung from developing competing search engines.

Ending these exclusive deals could also help consumers access alternative search engines rather than relying on the pre-installed options on their smartphones. The effectiveness of these alternatives would depend on their scale and data, influencing their ability to deliver rich user experiences. Additionally, these changes might push Google to enhance its product with a greater focus on user privacy. Regardless of the chosen remedies, this ruling is expected to have significant implications for ongoing antitrust cases against other major tech firms such as Meta, Amazon, and Apple, challenging their monopolistic practices.

Imagining an internet landscape without Google's dominance is challenging, but now there is an opportunity for change. One potential outcome is that Google might be required to share its data-driven ‘secret sauce' with other search companies, allowing them to develop more competitive search engines. However, it is also possible that user experiences might remain largely unchanged, similar to the aftermath of Google's antitrust violations in the European Union. The rise of artificial intelligence could further complicate the impact of this ruling. AI tools like ChatGPT might reduce the reliance on traditional search engines by providing users with direct answers. This shift could accelerate if Google loses its default status, prompting more users to explore AI alternatives.

We must wait for the appeal, the decision, and the final resolution, which could take several more years in addition to the nearly four years since the DOJ initiated its case against Google. Over this period, Google's share of the web search market has slightly declined but still commands over 85% of searches in the U.S. and about 90% globally. When all is said and done, efforts to end Google's illegal monopoly might result in a flurry of court documents, news coverage, and discussions, but may not significantly alter the way people search the web.

