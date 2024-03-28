Search
IndiaDelhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after...
India

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Mar 28: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

Previous article
Govt open to change in Agniveer Scheme if needed: Rajnath
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Govt open to change in Agniveer Scheme if needed: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Cong likely to hold meet on March 31 to finalize remaining LS Poll candidates

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 28: The top Congress leadership is...

Bollywood Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Mar 28: Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Govt open to change in Agniveer Scheme if needed: Rajnath

India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath

Another Chinese company shuts shop in Pakistan after terror attack on...