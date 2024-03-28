Search
IndiaGovt open to change in Agniveer Scheme if needed: Rajnath
India

Govt open to change in Agniveer Scheme if needed: Rajnath

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 28: Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that his government is “open to change” in the Agniveer recruitment scheme if necessary.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, the Union Minister also said that the government has ensured that the future of the Agniveers is secure.

Asserting that youthfulness is necessary in the defence forces, Singh also defended the scheme, and said, “Sena mein youthfulness honi chahiye. The youth, I feel, are more enthusiastic. They are more tech-savvy. We have taken proper care that their future is also secure. We will also make changes if there is a need.”

The recruits named Agniveers serve for a tenure of four years that includes training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement from the service, they will have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces.

As announced, the ‘Agnipath' or ‘Agniveer' scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

Further, in a massive push to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the union minister said that the central government eyes wants to make an exporter country for engines.

“I have asked DRDO to explore what kind of engines can be made in India and what countries are ready to transfer the , as we want to make engines in India now. We want to make India an exporter country for engines. Engines will be built in India and by the Indians,” he added.

On the opposition's claim that China has occupied India's land, Singh said that the borders of the country are completely safe.

“We should have complete faith in our army. I want to assure countrymen that our country and its borders are completely safe,” the Defence Minister added. (Agencie

Previous article
India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Cong likely to hold meet on March 31 to finalize remaining LS Poll candidates

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 28: The top Congress leadership is...

Bollywood Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Mar 28: Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok...

Nissan launches new business plan

Northlines Northlines -
Gurgaon: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, today launched The Arc, its...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath

Another Chinese company shuts shop in Pakistan after terror attack on...

No change in trade policy with India: Pakistan