    Delhi Court extends interim bail of Engineer Rashid till October 28 in terror funding case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of and MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case till October 28.
    Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the condition of Rashid's father, after the Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.
    The judge also deferred the order on Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28.
    The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.
    No violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA, the lawyer said.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

