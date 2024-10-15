back to top
    SIA releases pictures of terrorists killed in 2023 Rajouri encounter for identification
    SIA releases pictures of terrorists killed in 2023 Rajouri encounter for identification

     , Oct 15:  The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of  Jammu and Police has released for identification the pictures of two terrorists killed in a gunbattle in Rajouri district in November 2023, officials said.
      The two terrorists were killed, along with five soldiers, during a fierce encounter in the Baajimaal area of the Kalakote belt on November 22-23, 2023, as part of a security operation.
    The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from SIA has issued public notices in newspapers including the terrorists' pictures for identifying them, the officials added.
    The details of the unidentified terrorists have also been released in a section of media.
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

