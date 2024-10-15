back to top
    Maharashtra To Vote On Nov 20, Jharkhand In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 15:  The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of announced on Tuesday.
      The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.
    “There are 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra while the number of eligible voters in Jharkand is 2.6 crore,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference here.
    Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad seat will be held on November 1.

    Delhi Court extends interim bail of Engineer Rashid till October 28 in terror funding case
    Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath Singh tells neighbours on maritime security
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

