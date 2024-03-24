Search
Delhi Chief Minister issues directives from custody to resolve water issues plaguing Capital residents

By: Northlines

New Delhi,Mar 24: Despite his ongoing legal troubles, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains committed to serving the citizens of Delhi. Even while in ED custody related to an excise policy case, Kejriwal took time to address pressing issues affecting residents.

In his first set of directions from custody, Kejriwal instructed Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewer problems plaguing certain areas of the capital. The Minister stated that upon receiving the directives late Saturday, she was moved by Kejriwal’s concern for Delhiites in his time of difficulty.

The 55-year-old CM, who was arrested from his official residence on March 24th, focused on strengthening water supply ahead of the hot summer months. He asked to deploy additional water tankers in locations facing scarcity.

Kejriwal also suggested informing top officials like the Chief Secretary of his guidance. Seeing the people’s needs as a priority, he even recommended seeking the Lieutenant Governor’s aid, believing cooperation will help citizens.

While legally embroiled, the AAP convener remains dedicated to the work entrusted to him. Even from custody, Kejriwal leads by example in addressing the city’s challenges with compassion.

