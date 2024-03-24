Defence Minister celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel in Leh

Leh, Mar 24: As troops sacrifice time with families to protect our borders, Defence Minister makes sure they don't miss out on Indian festivals of joy



While soldiers stationed on Siachen glacier were unable to celebrate Holi due to harsh weather conditions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ensured their spirit remained high by joining in the festivities with personnel in Leh instead. Understanding the importance of traditions in keeping morale up, especially for those away from loved ones, Mr. Singh celebrated the festival of colors with the Armed Forces to boost their morale.



Originally scheduled to spend Holi with troops on Siachen, the Defence Minister's visit was rerouted to Leh after inclement weather made the trek to Siachen impossible. However, Mr. Singh was determined to make the soldiers' Holi special and arrived in the region to participate in the celebrations alongside the personnel stationed there.



Distributing sweets and colors, Mr. Singh took part enthusiastically to bring smiles on soldiers' faces who sacrifice time with their families to guard our borders in difficult terrain and conditions. His thoughtfulness in not wanting them to miss out on celebrations back home highlights the government's commitment to troops' well-being.



