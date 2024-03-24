Search
JammuDefence Minister to boost soldier morale at 'World's Coldest Battlefield' Siachen Glacier...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Defence Minister to boost soldier morale at ‘World’s Coldest Battlefield’ Siachen Glacier on Holi

By: Northlines

Date:

, Mar 24: The Minister Rajnath Singh has special Holi plans this year – boosting the morale of our braveheart soldiers defending the icy frontiers of the nation. On Sunday, Mr Singh will jet off to and thereafter take a helicopter ride to the legendary Siachen Glacier, hailed as the ‘World's highest and coldest battlefield'.

Ahead of the visit, the Army Chief General Manoj Pande conducted an inspection of the Line of Control in Jammu & to review operational preparedness. Marking the festival of colors with vehemence this year, Mr Singh had expressed his excitement to celebrate Holi at the inhospitable glacier with the soldiers.

Braving subzero temperatures and treacherous terrain, our soldiers man Siachen Glacier situated over 20,000 feet in the Karakoram Ranges. With temperatures plunging to -60 degrees Celsius during winters, it is arguably the most difficult deployment globally. Adding glamour to their ordeal this Sunday, the Minister will boost their zeal with a special Holi bash.

Accompanied by top Army brass, Mr Singh will interact with the troopers deployed at the glacier. This will not only infuse fresh enthusiasm in their efforts but also showcase the nation's gratitude for their immense sacrifice. After a two-hour morale-boosting session, he will return to Delhi in the evening. Mr Singh's visit underscores the government's unwavering commitment to safeguard the territorial integrity of our great nation.

Previous article
Congress names former MP Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla as its candidates for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Congress names former MP Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla as its candidates for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 24: In a significant development ahead of...

Six Himachal Congress rebels, three Ind ex-MLAs join BJP

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Signs of turmoil in Himachal Pradesh politics...

Electoral bonds ensured routing of bribe through banking: Congress

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Stepping up the attack on the BJP-led...

All papers of class 8th except English postponed

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 23: The Jammu and Kashmir State Council...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Congress names former MP Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla as...

40 Ways To Sound Like A Pro While Discussing IPL 24

Six Himachal Congress rebels, three Ind ex-MLAs join BJP