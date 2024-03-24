Defence Minister to boost soldier morale at ‘World’s Coldest Battlefield’ Siachen Glacier on Holi

Jammu, Mar 24: The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has special Holi plans this year – boosting the morale of our braveheart soldiers defending the icy frontiers of the nation. On Sunday, Mr Singh will jet off to Ladakh and thereafter take a helicopter ride to the legendary Siachen Glacier, hailed as the ‘World's highest and coldest battlefield'.



Ahead of the visit, the Army Chief General Manoj Pande conducted an inspection of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir to review operational preparedness. Marking the festival of colors with vehemence this year, Mr Singh had expressed his excitement to celebrate Holi at the inhospitable glacier with the soldiers.



Braving subzero temperatures and treacherous terrain, our soldiers man Siachen Glacier situated over 20,000 feet in the Karakoram Ranges. With temperatures plunging to -60 degrees Celsius during winters, it is arguably the most difficult deployment globally. Adding glamour to their ordeal this Sunday, the Minister will boost their zeal with a special Holi bash.



Accompanied by top Army brass, Mr Singh will interact with the troopers deployed at the glacier. This will not only infuse fresh enthusiasm in their efforts but also showcase the nation's gratitude for their immense sacrifice. After a two-hour morale-boosting session, he will return to Delhi in the evening. Mr Singh's visit underscores the government's unwavering commitment to safeguard the territorial integrity of our great nation.