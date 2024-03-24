Congress names former MP Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla as its candidates for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats

Jammu, Mar 24: In a significant development ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress has named two heavyweight leaders as its candidates from the key constituencies of Udhampur and Jammu in theJammu region. Former MP Choudhary Lal Singh will seek election from Udhampur, taking on incumbent BJP Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Working President Raman Bhalla has been fielded from Jammu seat, where he will vie for votes against sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma.



Choudhary Lal Singh needs little introduction to voters in Udhampur, having won the seat twice in the past on a Congress ticket. A veteran politician with vast experience, Lal Singh rejoined the grand old party just days ago after a stint with the BJP. His nomination is expected to energize local Congress workers and give a tough fight to Dr Jitendra Singh. Meanwhile in Jammu, Raman Bhalla – who served as the state unit's key functionary – will be raring for a shot at parliamentary glory. He faced defeat against Jugal Kishore in 2014 but now has another chance to turn the tables for Congress in theJammu region's biggest constituency.



By announcing these experienced leaders as its standard bearers, the Congress aims to mount a formidable challenge in these crucial seats located in the Hindu-dominatedJammu division. Both candidates are well-known figures with strong grassroots connects and popularity. Only time will tell if voters opt for a change or give the incumbent ruling coalition another chance. With high-octane campaigns now set to get underway, the upcoming electoral battle in Udhampur and Jammu is surely one to watch out for.