Delegation Of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Feb 25: An eleven member delegation representing various Sikh organisations, including elected Presidents of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees led by S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation of prominent Sikh community members put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Board Elections in the light of recent directions issued by the Hon’ble High Court. The delegation also expressed gratitude towards the Lt Governor for being sensitive towards the issues of Sikh community and making sincere efforts to solve them with alacrity. The Lt Governor, while giving patient hearing to the members of the delegation, assured them that all the genuine issues projected during the interaction would be taken up with concerned quarters of UT administration for appropriate action.