Make all arrangements for Amarnathji Yatra before mid June: CS

JAMMU : In its 12th High Level Committee (HLC) meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) attended by the senior officers in Civil and Security establishment, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the line departments including the Shrine Board to prepare well ahead of commencement of yatra for its successful conduct this year. Dr Mehta urged all the departments including PDD, Jal Shakti, RDD, H&UDD, BRO, Telecommunication and others to complete the necessary tendering and other contract related processes in the month of April itself. He directed the BRO to clear the snow from roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before end of April so that other departments are able to carryout their activities smoothly. The Chief Secretary stressed on marking the disaster prone areas on both the routes and ensure that the utilities are not established in such areas. He directed that necessary assistance may be taken from NDRF in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones.

He asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to facilitate all the service providers so that the facilities created at each location are appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators. He advised them to work in coordination with each other and use the work window very efficiently so that every facility is ready by mid June in any case.

He asked the civil administration about the arrangements made last year by them at each of the camp location and enroute up to the holy cave. He told them to repeat the same exercise with necessary improvements, wherever required. He asked them to implement the Supreme Court directions passed in this regard in letter and spirit and give more focus on stabilization of slopes in vulnerable stretches, construction of foot bridges along the yatra track, repairing of safety railings and removal of slips and installation of signages for the safety and ease of pilgrims. Dr Mehta stated that the DPRs of the works to be taken in hand for successful conduct of the yatra should be given timely Administrative Approval. Besides, their technical vetting should also be carried on priority to identify the works that are more significant in terms of safety and security of yatris. He directed for completing the building at Ramban before start of yatra this year.

He stressed on creating health facilities with appropriate bed capacity at each location with the allied facilities like Oxygen supply, X-ray, ECG and others as per the actual requirement. He laid emphasis on taking proper sanitation measures at all camp and langar sites without any fail with putting good number of volunteers and personnel at work.