Ready To Align With Like-Minded Parties To Defeat BJP In 2024 LS Polls, Willing To Make Sacrifices: Kharge

Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party is willing to forge a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the “anti-people” BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and is ready to make any sacrifice required to achieve the goal. In his address at the Congress’ 85th plenary session, Kharge also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the “pradhan sevak of Delhi, who gets advertisements printed every day, is serving his own friend”. The Congress chief launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that “the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is anti-poor” and they are attempting to “destroy” democracy. He also called for a people’s movement against the prevailing situation in the country. Hailing party leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march united the country with people from all walks of life coming together. The yatra emerged as a strong voice against the unprecedented challenges that people face today, Kharge said.

“Such challenges include continuing assault on the constitutional values, democracy and social fabric of our country, issues of national security at the border with China, the prevailing atmosphere of hatred and fear, all-time high inflation, record unemployment and the increasing economic inequality,” he said. In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party that can provide capable and decisive leadership to the country, Kharge asserted. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties effectively served the people of the country, he noted. “We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also said this and then talked about personal issues, saying his father was not given promotion, Kharge said. The government cannot talk like this, he added. Restoring the status quo ante of April 2020 will only prove that “you have a 56-inch chest, otherwise we would know that it has shrunk,” Kharge said in a swipe at the prime minister. Kharge asserted that going forward, the Congress’ aim is to generate employment for crores through MSMEs, control the inflation and the rising prices of essential commodities, reduce the gap between the rich and the poor and ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. He said the party will also make efforts to rid the country of the prevailing environment of hate and spread harmony.

“Our aim is to stop the use of money power, muscle power and the misuse of government agencies like CBI, ED in toppling democratically elected governments. This is the Congress’ vision of participation and partnership in the country’s development,” Kharge added.