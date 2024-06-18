Defence Ministry issues RFP for procurement of 156 light combat helicopters

New Delhi, Jun 18: The defence ministry has started the process to procure 156 light combat helicopters from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), officials said on Tuesday.

A request for proposal (RFP) or initial tender has been issued by the ministry for the procurement project, they said.

Separately, the HAL informed the BSE Ltd in a filing that the RFP has been issued by the ministry for procurement of 156 light combat helicopters.

In November last year, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the proposal to procure 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

Out of the 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters, 90 will be for the Army and 66 will be for the Indian Air Force.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH is armed with various weapon systems and is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.

The helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability, and it is fully capable of even operating in Siachen, the world's highest battle-field.