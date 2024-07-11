Deepika Padukone’s diet secrets revealed – How the Bollywood star eats for wellness

Famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is well known for her flawless complexion and fit physique. However, not many know the secrets behind her healthy lifestyle. Her former nutritionist Shweta Shah recently opened up about Padukone's diet and fitness regime in an insightful podcast interview.

According to Shah, despite various trending diets, Padukone believes in sustainability over temporary fixes. She sticks to a balanced, traditional South Indian diet consisting of rice, rasam and other locally sourced foods. “Deepika doesn't like to experiment much. She prefers simple, filling home-cooked meals and insists on finishing one diet fully before switching,” shared Shah.

Due to her naturally high metabolism, Padukone aims for smaller, frequent meals throughout the day to keep her energy levels up. She pairs a major portion of wholesome foods with supplemental liquids and snacks to maintain hydration and curb hunger pangs. However, fat loss remains a priority given her profession's aesthetic demands.

Shah also mentioned that Padukone, who is expecting her first child, opts for naturally cleansing her system through Ayurveda. During her wedding two years ago, her goals centered around glowing skin, strong hair and detoxification – things many celebrities strive for.

It's inspiring how the superstar sticks to sustainable habits despite busy schedules. She doesn't believe in fad diets or wasting supplies. Her down-to-earth appetite and simple rituals clearly work wonders, proving that less is more when it comes to health and wellness. Padukone is living proof that balance, not deprivation, is the key to maintaining allure and fitness in the long run.