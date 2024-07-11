back to top
Search
    BusinessPM Modi elicits expert inputs ahead of pivotal Budget announcement
    Business

    PM Modi elicits expert inputs ahead of pivotal Budget announcement

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    With the highly anticipated Union for fiscal year 2024-25 around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held discussions with leading economists and experts. The meeting, which also included Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials, aimed to gather valuable insights ahead of the budget presentation scheduled for later this month.

    Insider sources revealed that the attendees focused on analyzing 's economic trajectory and identifying policy priorities. Panelists included prominent advisors like the Chief Economic Advisor and veteran professionals from diverse industries. Their views on accelerating growth while balancing other objectives were heard with keen interest.

    It is understood that participants commended recent reforms and highlighted opportunities for expanding opportunities. They also assessed global headwinds and their potential domestic fallouts. The budget is set to lay the groundwork for achieving ambitious developmental targets, including transitioning to developed nation status by 2047 as envisioned by the leadership.

    The Prime Minister has consistently engaged stakeholders from the preliminary budget deliberations phase itself. This ensures all perspectives are incorporated to maximize the document's effectiveness. Previous meetings with private sector representatives underscored the importance of synergistic public-private cooperation.

    With only a short time remaining, policymakers now analyze recommendations as they finalize budget blueprints. Continuing dialog will optimize solutions in the upcoming financial plan. Citizens look forward to how their aspirations are addressed amid today's dynamic realities.

    Previous article
    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Brazilian judge on bench to observe proceedings
    Next article
    Deepika Padukone’s diet secrets revealed – How the Bollywood star eats for wellness
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Startup Develops AI Tools to Democratize Hollywood-Level Effects for Indie Filmmakers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Visual effects have become essential for storytelling but are...

    BMW issues massive US recall of 3 Series models over exploding airbag defect

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major safety related move, BMW of North...

    SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr for infrastructure via long-term bonds

    Northlines Northlines -
    State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank...

    Iceland’s Startup Scene Finds Strong Backing as Frumtak Raises $87M Venture Fund

    Northlines Northlines -
    The burgeoning tech ecosystem in Iceland received a major...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepika Padukone’s diet secrets revealed – How the Bollywood star eats...

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Brazilian judge on bench to observe proceedings

    Much-Anticipated Hearing In SC On Pleas Related To NEET-UG 2024 Deferred...