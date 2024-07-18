Deepfake Detection Firm Pindrop Secures $100 Million to Expand Product Offerings

While artificial intelligence tools are incredibly useful, they also enable disturbing technologies like deepfakes that can damage trust online. One company protecting businesses from these threats, Pindrop, just received a major funding injection that will allow them to do even more.

Pindrop builds technologies to verify identities and detect manipulated media. Their tools are used by call centers and financial services to ensure customers are who they say they are. With a $100 million loan from investment firm Hercules Capital, Pindrop plans to develop new products while expanding globally.

CEO Vijay Balasubramaniyan explained why the funding is so timely. “Voice cloning has become highly advanced, requiring solutions that can reliably authenticate callers. We've trained our models on vast datasets to differentiate real from synthesized voices with great accuracy.” Pindrop analyzes over 20 million recordings and knows the fingerprints of 330 text-to-speech engines.

While no system is perfect, the company works hard to avoid biased results. Their authentication focuses on voice acoustics rather than language factors to be more inclusive. Balasubramaniyan also noted they are investing in more diverse training data to represent all types of users.

With the proceeds, Pindrop will bring their important mission to new verticals like healthcare and retail that also need to verify identities online. As the risks of deepfakes rise, their solutions will be in high demand worldwide. Protecting privacy and preventing fraud is more crucial than ever in our digital lives. This funding will allow Pindrop to scale up the fight on behalf of businesses and consumers globally.