back to top
Search
    BusinessDeepfake Detection Firm Pindrop Secures $100 Million to Expand Product Offerings
    BusinessStartup News

    Deepfake Detection Firm Pindrop Secures $100 Million to Expand Product Offerings

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    While artificial intelligence tools are incredibly useful, they also enable disturbing technologies like deepfakes that can damage trust online. One company protecting businesses from these threats, Pindrop, just received a major funding injection that will allow them to do even more.

    Pindrop builds technologies to verify identities and detect manipulated media. Their tools are used by call centers and financial services to ensure customers are who they say they are. With a $100 million loan from investment firm Hercules Capital, Pindrop plans to develop new products while expanding globally.

    CEO Vijay Balasubramaniyan explained why the funding is so timely. “Voice cloning has become highly advanced, requiring solutions that can reliably authenticate callers. We've trained our models on vast datasets to differentiate real from synthesized voices with great accuracy.” Pindrop analyzes over 20 million recordings and knows the fingerprints of 330 text-to-speech engines.

    While no system is perfect, the company works hard to avoid biased results. Their authentication focuses on voice acoustics rather than language factors to be more inclusive. Balasubramaniyan also noted they are investing in more diverse training data to represent all types of users.

    With the proceeds, Pindrop will bring their important mission to new verticals like healthcare and retail that also need to verify identities online. As the risks of deepfakes rise, their solutions will be in high demand worldwide. Protecting privacy and preventing fraud is more crucial than ever in our digital lives. This funding will allow Pindrop to scale up the fight on behalf of businesses and consumers globally.

    Previous article
    InMobi eyes $10 billion valuation for 2025 India stock market launch
    Next article
    Finance Minister to Present Highly Anticipated Union Budget 2024 on July 23rd
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson highlights India’s growing role as a global solutions provider

    Northlines Northlines -
    India is fast establishing itself as a dominant player...

    Reforms Expected to Streamline Indirect Tax Compliance in Union Budget 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Streamlining Indirect Tax Compliance: What to Expect in Upcoming...

    Finance Minister to Present Highly Anticipated Union Budget 2024 on July 23rd

    Northlines Northlines -
    All Eyes on Finance Minister as Budget 2024 Around...

    InMobi eyes $10 billion valuation for 2025 India stock market launch

    Northlines Northlines -
    Adtech firm InMobi has its eyes set on achieving...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after...

    Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on...

    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in...