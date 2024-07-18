Finance Minister to Present Highly Anticipated Union Budget 2024 on July 23rd

All Eyes on Finance Minister as Budget 2024 Around the Corner

The Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23rd. With the unveiling of the economic blueprint just days away, expectations are running high from all sections.

The upcoming Budget gains special significance as it comes after the resounding mandate given to the Modi government for a third consecutive term. Various stakeholders have voiced hopes that the Budget will build on the progress made so far and launch critical programs to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi met with leading experts to discuss strategies for generating employment at a large scale as well as boosting manufacturing and rural enterprises. Jobs creation is emerging as a top priority, given the challenges in the labor market due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

Analysists have urged steps to provide tax relief to citizens and check inflation, which would boost consumer spending and accelerate growth. Affordable housing and infrastructure are other sectors looking for incentives. Industries have also appealed for measures to ensure a level-playing field in foreign trade.

The services and technology sectors wish to see more incentives for digitization and skilling programs. With climate change a global concern, the sustainability segment wants enhanced support for renewable technologies and decarbonizing key industries.

The Union Budget will offer crucial insights into how the government plans to navigate economic hurdles and fulfill its vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat during the next fiscal year. Markets and the public will be keenly watching the finance minister on July 23rd for critical announcements that can help realize India's economic goals.