back to top
Search
    BusinessFinance Minister to Present Highly Anticipated Union Budget 2024 on July 23rd
    Business

    Finance Minister to Present Highly Anticipated Union Budget 2024 on July 23rd

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    All Eyes on Minister as 2024 Around the Corner

    The Union Budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23rd. With the unveiling of the economic blueprint just days away, expectations are running high from all sections.

    The upcoming Budget gains special significance as it comes after the resounding mandate given to the Modi government for a third consecutive term. Various stakeholders have voiced hopes that the Budget will build on the progress made so far and launch critical programs to achieve the goal of a developed by 2047.

    Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi met with leading experts to discuss strategies for generating employment at a large scale as well as boosting manufacturing and rural enterprises. Jobs creation is emerging as a top priority, given the challenges in the labor market due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

    Analysists have urged steps to provide tax relief to citizens and check inflation, which would boost consumer spending and accelerate growth. Affordable housing and infrastructure are other sectors looking for incentives. Industries have also appealed for measures to ensure a level-playing field in foreign trade.

    The services and sectors wish to see more incentives for digitization and skilling programs. With climate change a global concern, the sustainability segment wants enhanced support for renewable technologies and decarbonizing key industries.

    The Union Budget will offer crucial insights into how the government plans to navigate economic hurdles and fulfill its vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat during the next fiscal year. Markets and the public will be keenly watching the finance minister on July 23rd for critical announcements that can help realize India's economic goals.

    Previous article
    Deepfake Detection Firm Pindrop Secures $100 Million to Expand Product Offerings
    Next article
    Reforms Expected to Streamline Indirect Tax Compliance in Union Budget 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson highlights India’s growing role as a global solutions provider

    Northlines Northlines -
    India is fast establishing itself as a dominant player...

    Reforms Expected to Streamline Indirect Tax Compliance in Union Budget 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Streamlining Indirect Tax Compliance: What to Expect in Upcoming...

    Deepfake Detection Firm Pindrop Secures $100 Million to Expand Product Offerings

    Northlines Northlines -
    While artificial intelligence tools are incredibly useful, they also...

    InMobi eyes $10 billion valuation for 2025 India stock market launch

    Northlines Northlines -
    Adtech firm InMobi has its eyes set on achieving...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after...

    Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on...

    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in...