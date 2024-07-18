back to top
    InMobi eyes $10 billion valuation for 2025 India stock market launch

    Adtech firm InMobi has its eyes set on achieving a $10 billion valuation when it goes public in next year. According to reliable sources, the startup plans to list on domestic exchanges in 2025 at a market cap around $10 billion.

    Founded in 2007, InMobi was one of India's earliest unicorns and operates a full-stack mobile advertising platform. The platform powers app install and engagement ads for over 50,000 apps across the globe. Major brands like Mastercard, Coca-Cola, and Samsung trust InMobi to help drive their mobile campaigns.

    The sources added that InMobi has been profitable for some time now and will redomicile from Singapore to India in the coming quarters ahead of its IPO. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, revenues are projected to surge past $700 million as the company experiences robust growth.

    An IPO at $10 billion would make InMobi one of the largest listings ever done by an Indian startup. While a handful of local tech giants have floated valuations above $5 billion, achieving a $10 billion valuation out of the gate would stand out in India's startup ecosystem.

    InMobi also operates Glance, a popular Android lockscreen platform installed on over 450 million devices worldwide. The startup plans to leverage its successes in advertising and content platforms to appeal to investors. SoftBank, one of InMobi's backers, wrote off their initial investment years ago but would stand to reap returns from the upcoming IPO.

    With sharp focus on mobile platforms and expertise in connecting brands with consumers, InMobi is well-positioned to make waves on domestic bourses in 2025 seeking a $10 billion valuation and cementing its status as one of India's pioneering unicorns. Investors and stock exchanges will no doubt be watching the firm's progress with great interest.

