DC Reasi flags off Millet Walkathon Rally to promote healthy eating habits

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, Nov 09: Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan today flagged off Millet Walkathon Rally from the DC office Complex to promote healthy eating habits.

The event aimed to promote consumption of millets for healthy life and to raise awareness about the benefits of the same.

Students from the educational institutions along with teachers participated in the rally.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the active participation of students and teachers in the Millet Walkathon. He emphasized on the promotion healthier food choices and encouraged physical activities for the overall well-being of the community. Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anshumali Sharma, CEO Reasi, AD Food officer and several other officials were present.