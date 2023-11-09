Grand Warriors Concluded two days Martial Arts Championship

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar Nov 09: Open Kashmir Hapkido Championship 2023 was held from 8th November to 9th November at LP School Bota Kadal Srinagar which was organized by Grand warriors Academy of martial arts in collaboration with LP School under the ageis of Jammu and Kashmir Hapkido Association.

A large number of players from different Schools/clubs participate in this 2 day Championship. Sultan Martial Arts, Iron Fist, Lees Dojo, Usmania School, white hall school, Islamia Mission, LP School, Government Boys higher secondary school mallabagh.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Chairman Kashmir Society Khwaja Farooq and Principal LP School Sameena, Secretary of school Abdul Rouf, Chairman Kashmir Speaks Ashfaq, and President of Hapkido Association Mohammad Shoiab, who held the position of Guest of Honour.

During the ceremony, Renzushah emphasized the revival of our thousands years old civilization which had made its marks in knowledge education and mutual brotherhood towards the world.

While talking to the founder of the academy, Adil Hussain khan stated that without the support of LP School it was not possible to conduct this event and in future we are going to conduct drug awareness programmes in every schools