J&K wins 4 Kalaripayattu medals in National Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 09: The indigenous sports discipline of Kalarippayattu helped J&K improve the medal tally with four medals won in the 37th National Games 2023 at Goa.

The Kalarippayattu impressed with medal count of a Silver and three Bronze medals. Dua Mukhtar clinched Silver in girls High Kick event (above 5.6 feet).

Prince Aaqib Yousuf, Aarizoo Mushtaq and Danish Ali Bhat clinched a Bronze medal each in Boys Kaipporu (50-65 Kg), Girls Kaipporu (50-60 Kg) and High Kick (above 5.6 feet) respectively, details provided by the J&K Kalarippayattu Association informed.

Meanwhile, the Kalarippayattu Association congratulated the medal winners and the coaches for the exemplary performance in the prestigious event.