DA revised of Government employees

Jammu Tawi, Oct 17: The Finance Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the government employees vide government order 329-F dated October 16, 2024 enhancing by nine per cent thus revising it to 239 per cent of the Basic Pay with effect from Ist January, 2024.

The arrears on account of additional installment of DA from January 2024 to September 2024 shall be paid in cash in the month October, 2024.