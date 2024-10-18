back to top
    Jammu
    Jammu Kashmir

    DA revised of Government employees

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 17: The Department of Jammu and Government has revised the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the government employees vide government order 329-F dated October 16, 2024 enhancing by nine per cent thus revising it to 239 per cent of the Basic Pay with effect from Ist January, 2024.
    The arrears on account of additional installment of DA from January 2024 to September 2024 shall be paid in cash in the month October, 2024.  

    SP to probe incidence of disrespect to National Anthem by NC MLA
    Panchayat, Municipal polls unlikely this year 
    Govt extends term of commission for OBC reservation in local bodies
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

