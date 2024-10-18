Jammu Tawi, Oct 17: In an indication that Panchayat and urban local bodies polls are unlikely to be held this year, the Jammu & Kashmir government has extended the term of the “Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission” constituted for recommending reservation to other backward classes in these bodies.

The government has extended the term of the commission to December 31, 2024, an order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said this evening.

With extension in tenure of the panel, which was constituted on July 30 this year, the Panchayat and urban local bodies' polls are unlikely to be held this year.

The three-member panel comprises of Justice (retd.) Janak Raj Kotwal , Raj Kumar Baghat (retired IAS officer) and Prof. ( Dr.) Mohinder Singh Bhadwal (former dean SKUAST Jammu).

As per its terms of reference, the Commission is empowered to conduct an empirical study and investigation in the context of the representation of backward classes in all local bodies before the upcoming general elections of the local bodies.

It will submit its recommendations regarding proportional reservation for backward classes, Local Body-wise (Urban & Rural) in accordance with the amendments made in the Union Territory's local bodies last year to facilitate reservation for OBCs in them.

On June 7, 2024, the administrative council headed by LG Manoj Sinha had cleared a proposal for constituting the panel for proposing reservation for OBCs in Panchayats and urban local bodies.

In February 2024, the Parliament amended the J&K's municipal and Panchayat laws to facilitate reservation to OBCs in local bodies of the UT.