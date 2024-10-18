SP to probe incidence of disrespect to National Anthem by NC MLA

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Police has ordered a preliminary inquiry into allegations that a National Conference MLA did not stand up for the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir council of ministers.

“Police has taken cognizance of an incident where an individual did not stand up during the playing of the National Anthem,” Srinagar Police posted on X without naming anyone as the accused.

“A preliminary inquiry by an SP-rank officer under Section 173 (3) of the BNSS has been initiated, and electronic evidence is being analysed for further course of legal action,” he said.

National Conference MLA from Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone, who remained seated when the National Anthem was played, said he had risen for the national anthem but had to sit down due to a medical condition. “I had to sit down as I could not stand for too long due to my back ache.

“It's not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I had valid medical reasons for sitting down,” Lone said.

Why does anyone think that I will disrespect the national anthem after having taken an oath under the Indian constitution?” he asked.