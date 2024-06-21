back to top
Cyprus Remains On High Alert as Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Risks Escalation
International

Cyprus Remains On High Alert as Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Risks Escalation

By: Northlines

Date:

As militant threats are exchanged between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, concerns are growing regarding how the violence may impact neighboring nations. In a recent live address, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah put Cyprus on notice, warning the country that it could become a target if it chooses to aid Israeli military operations.

Nasrallah’s remarks came on the heels of escalating tensions between his organization and Israel. Hezbollah released drone footage showing sites within Israel, while the Israeli Defense Forces declared approval of aggressive actions against targets in Lebanon. With conflict appearing increasingly possible, nations like Cyprus have found themselves confronting difficult questions about neutrality and security.

For Cyprus, a declaration of neutrality in any Israel-Hezbollah war seems the logical stance. The Mediterranean island nation has traditionally only permitted Israeli air passage during exercises, avoiding involvement in active battle. Following Nasrallah’s provocative statement, Cypriot leaders reaffirmed this non-alignment policy. However, nearby UK military bases on Cyprus continue to present complications, having facilitated operations against opponents of Western interests previously.

Though Hezbollah directly threatening Cyprus would mark a dramatic expansion of the conflict, the broader consequences of war worry political experts and officials. A massive surge in Lebanese and Syrian refugees fleeing violence could seriously burden Cyprus. Meanwhile, even inadvertent escalations remain a concern, as heightened regional tensions may spark dangerous miscalculations. As all sides continue maneuvering in the face of looming conflict, Cyprus and others watch warily, hoping to avoid getting pulled into a widening maelstrom.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

