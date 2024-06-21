GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Project Technical Support Vacancies, Check Eligibility

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Govt. Medical College, Jammu has released a Notification PDF on its Official website (www.gmcjammu.nic.in). As per the Notification, Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Technical support-II.

Candidate have to apply by submitting their application on the plain paper and supported documents to the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu – 180001. The Last date of application is 22/06/2024.

Vacancy Details of GMC Jammu Jobs Recruitment 2024:

POST NAME: Project Technical Support: 02 Posts

– Qualification: 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT) +Three years experience in relevant field.

– Age Limit: Not more than 35 years

How to Apply:

For further details check below given official notification.

