GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Project Technical Support Vacancies, Check Eligibility

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2024: Govt. Medical College, Jammu has released a Notification PDF on its Official website (www.gmcjammu.nic.in). As per the Notification, Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Technical support-II.
Candidate have to apply by submitting their application on the plain paper and supported documents to the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu – 180001. The Last date of application is 22/06/2024.
Vacancy Details of GMC Jammu Jobs Recruitment 2024:
POST NAME: Project Technical Support: 02 Posts
– Qualification: 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT) +Three years experience in relevant field.
– Age Limit: Not more than 35 years
How to Apply:
For further details check below given official notification.
