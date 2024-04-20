CS J&K throws open 2-day multi-speciality medical camp at SDH Jagti

back to top
JAGTI, Apr 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today threw open a 2-day multi-speciality medical camp here at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at Jagti township here.
Those who were present includes Director Services, ; Relief Commissioner; ADC, Jammu and other prominent citizens and doctors invited to attend this camp.
On this occasion the Chief Secretary observed that good health is the greatest blessing for any person and to sustain it one has to be careful. He made out that such a kind of medical camps provides opportunity to the commoners to take consultation from best of the medical professionals.

He applauded the Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) for organizing this camp going to benefit thousands living in and around Jagti. He also commended the medics and paramedics extending their services to these people on voluntary basis.

Dulloo took this occasion to impress upon the people to come forward for saturating the AB-PMJAY Sehat Sscheme. He made out that those who have not got their Ayushman Bharat Cards yet should be given such documents aggregately. He also gave patient hearing to the people gathered here for screening purpose.

It was given out by the organizers of the camp that for the 2 days starting from today the registered persons will be given free counseling/Consultations by the prominent doctors like that of Neurologist, Sushil Razdan and others.

It was further added that consultation in the medical specialties like Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gynecology, ENT, Opthamology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics and others would be provided to people along with a number of diagnostic services and medicines on doctors advice.

