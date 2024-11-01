CS Dulloo administers ‘Unity Pledge’ to Secretariat Employees

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: On the eve of 10th Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today administered ‘Unity Pledge' to the officers and officials of Civil Secretariat here.

Jammu based employees participated in the pledge ceremony through video conferencing.

These civil servants solemnly pledged that they dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and would also strive hard to spread this message among other countrymen.

They also pledged that in the spirit of unification of the country they resolve to make contribution to ensure internal security of their country.

Pertinent to mention here that the day is celebrated to commemorate the contribution of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the unification of this country.

Today it was Sardar Patel's 150th Birth anniversary and from the year 2014 the day is commemorated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' all over the country.