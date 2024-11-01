Diwali celebrated at Srinagar’s Iconic Clock Tower

Srinagar, Oct 31: The heart of Srinagar was aglow with Diwali festivities as hundreds gathered at the historic Clock Tower (Ghantaghar) in Lal Chowk to light traditional diyas. The celebration drew people from diverse backgrounds to partake in the ‘festival of lights'.

The Diyas illuminated the area and the atmosphere became a blend of joy and nostalgia.

“We are here to spread the light of peace and unity,” said a local participant. He highlighted the significance of Diwali celebrations.

Another attendee, Raju, said, “Diwali is not just a festival; it is a celebration of our shared heritage. Seeing our community come together like this fills me with joy and hope for the future.”

This year's Diwali also witnessed a surge in demand for locally crafted diyas and pottery.

Artisans like Mohammad Umar Kumar of Srinagar said he made impressive sales. “It is inspiring to see people coming together through such traditions,” he said, adding that he sold over 2,500 diyas before the festival.

While overall market activity was down compared to last year, the influx of visitors was encouraging, Umar added.

Potters in areas like Ganderbal said that the heightened interest in traditional pottery during Diwali is revitalising their craft.

They said the festival not only lights up homes but also breathes new life into age-old traditions.