Can’t compromise even an inch on our borders: PM Modi

BHUJ, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating Diwali with personnel of the Indian armed forces in Gujarat's Kachchh, said Thursday that his government cannot compromise on even an “inch” of the country's borders.

“People of India feel their country is safe because of you; when the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans,” Modi said, addressing the personnel of Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force at Sir Creek in the district.

“In the past, attempts were made to turn this region into a battlefield. The enemy has set its eyes on this region for a long time. But we are not worried as you are guarding the nation. Our enemy also knows it well,” Modi asserted, adding, “Today there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on one inch of the country's borders.”

The comments come a day after Indian and Chinese troops completed the process of disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Last week, New Delhi and Beijing agreed on the disengagement on the border, where 50,000 to 60,000 troops are stationed on both sides, four years after the standoff between the two countries.

In his address, Modi highlighted that India's enemies “see the end of their sinister plans” when they see the Indian armed forces. While attempts were made in the past to capture Sir Creek “in the name of diplomacy” by the enemy, he, as the then Gujarat Chief Minister, raised his voice against such attempts, he added.

His government, Modi said, believes in the strength of the army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of India's enemies, as reported by news agency PTI.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi expressed his gratitude to the army personnel for protecting Indian citizens while facing challenging environmental conditions in the region. “Glad to have celebrated Diwali with our brave personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force at Lakki Nala in the Creek Area, Kutch. This area is both challenging and remote. The days are scorching hot and it also gets cold. The Creek area has other environmental challenges as well. Our security personnel stand firm in the inhospitable of places and protect us. We are very proud of them.”

Sharing his vision for the armed forces, PM Modi said we see the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, “but their strength will increase manifold when they come together.” He added that his government was consistently working on providing latest equipment to the armed forces and turning them into one of the most advanced militaries in the world.

The creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a step forward, and the government is now working on creating Integrated Theatre Command, which will bring in better coordination between the army, air force and the navy, the PM said.

Development of infrastructure in the border areas was a “top priority,” he added. The PM said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Defence, has so far built 80,000 kilometres of roads.

“This is the era of new-age warfare. Drone technology is an example of that. Countries at war at present are using drones for different purposes. We are buying Predator drones for all the three wings of the armed forces,” he said.