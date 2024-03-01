Crossing the 400-seat mark is people’s slogan: PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 29: In the context of the next general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Thursday that “the people's slogan” regarding the National Democratic Alliance crossing the 400-seat mark is being heard all around.

Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the public – via the virtual medium – development work amounting to approximately Rs 17,000 crore; primarily comprising railway, road and irrigation projects.

He started the world's maiden Vedic clock at the ancient temple town Ujjain – abode of Lord Mahakal. Among those who graced the occasion were Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“The populace is placing the seal of approval on Modi's guarantee. On this day, I am associating with Madhya Pradesh under the ‘Developed State to Developed Bharat Campaign'. Lakhs of people in every parliamentary and assembly constituency of this state have linked themselves with the resolve vis-à-vis a developed Madhya Pradesh.

We are taking heritage in tandem with development,” Modi averred.

Work is progressing swiftly on potable water, road and irrigation projects in this state; the Prime Minister observed, adding that in excess of 30 railway stations are being modernised and that shall generate employment opportunities.

Issuing a clarion call to first-time voters to take development work into account, he said that Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are spheres of emphasis.

“Indian toys are being exported. Bharat's stature has enhanced globally and that translates into investment and tourism. The coming half a decade shall be a period of empowering our daughters. Rural income is increasing at a pace higher than the urban counterpart,” Modi underlined.