Sharing info & expertise play key role in curbing terrorism: J&K DGP

Jammu Tawi, Feb 29: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain on Thursday discussed information sharing and expertise as key roles are played in curbing the terrorism with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director General Dinkar Gupta were in a meeting.

The DG NIA paid a visit to the Police headquarters where he interacted with DGP Swain and other senior officers of PHQ.

Dinkar Gupta was accompanied by Inspector General NIA, Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Inspector General NIA, Amit Kumar. ADGP Headquarter PHQ M.K Sinha, ADGP Armed, Law and Order Vijay Kumar, IGP (POS) PHQ B.S Tuti, DIG SIA, Dr. Ajeet Singh Salaria, SSP NIA, Jammu Sandeep Choudhary were present during the interaction.

During the meeting, the officers deliberated upon updates on ongoing investigation of terror crime cases and action plans to take them to logical conclusion.

Besides this, the officers exchanged ideas and insights regarding terrorism, terrorist-separatist ecosystem and new network of the national security adversaries in J&K to sustain the dwindling edifice of Pakistan sponsored anti-India campaign.

The officers further decided in the meeting that in pursuit of curbing terrorism, sharing of information and expertise plays an important role and therefore worked out plans to improve upon existing levels of cooperation.

Coordination in matters of training, court Pairavi, deputation of personnel was also discussed. The DGP J&K R.R. Swain also presented mementoes to the DG NIA and IG NIA.