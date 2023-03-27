Crackdown On IT Refunds Through Fake Documents; J&K Govt Warns Employees

JAMMU, Mar 27: Taking serious note of fraudulent claims of Income Tax refunds by some employees of various departments, authorities of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday directed all the Heads of Department (HoD) to take action against the erring employees. The School Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday issued a circular No:Edu-Acctts/Cir/2022-23/42-52 Dated: 27/03/2023 as Most Urgent in which directions were issued to all HoDs. “All the Heads of Department (HoDs) as well as DDO's of sub-ordinate offices in particular and all employees, in general, working under the Administrative Department of School Education Department UT J&K, are hereby informed that a meeting was convened by Principal Commissioner, Income Tax on 24/03/2023 in his office chamber at Rajbagh Sgr. wherein the DDOs of various institutions attended the meeting”, the circular reads.

In the meeting, it was intimated that the number of income tax refund claims of employees has increased manifold in the last two years as the employees are utilizing the services of some tax professionals wherein TDS deducted from their salaries by ODO is refunded by using various sections of Income Tax on the basis of fabricated documents.