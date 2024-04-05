Search
CPI(ML) declares INDIAbloccandidates inBihar'sAra, Nalanda, Karakat
CPI(ML) declares INDIAbloccandidates inBihar’sAra, Nalanda, Karakat

By: Northlines

CPI(ML), which is part of the bloc, has declared its candidates for Ara, Nalanda and Karakat seats. The party has fielded Paliganj MLA Sandeep Saurav from Nalanda opposite three-time JD(U) MP Kaushlendra Kumar, Although Sandeep Saurav (36), who was JNU Students Union general secretary during the year 2013 and had contested the 2020 Assembly polls successfully from Paliganj as a Mahagathbandhan nominee. Saurav hails from an OBC family. His father was a marginal farmer. While Tarari MLA Sudama Prasad would take on BJP MP and Union Minister R K Singh from Ara. Former MLA Rajaram Singh would contest from Karakat against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha. (IPA Service)

 

 

 

 

Congress Election Manifesto: ‘PaanchNyay’, ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

