Congress Election Manifesto: ‘PaanchNyay’, ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’

On April 5, the Indian National Congress launched its election manifesto in New Delhi emphasizing the party's ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative, under which it successively aims to reach out to crores of households across the country and acquaint them aware of its guarantees. On April 3, Kharge launched the initiative from Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency and distributed pamphlets on the party's ‘PaanchNyayPachees Guarantee'. The Congress' poll pitch is centred around ‘PaanchNyay' or five pillars of justice, namely ‘Yuva Nyay', ‘Naari Nyay', ‘KisaanNyay', ‘Shramik Nyay' and ‘HissedariNyay', as well as the guarantees made by it to the people under these heads. The party has already launched its new slogan “HaathBadlega Halaat” on social media platforms.