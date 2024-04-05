Priyanka Gandhi’s pointed barb at PM Modi: Power isn’t Permanent

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ‘LoktantraBachao’ rally in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Recollecting on her childhood memories of attending gatherings at Ramlila Maidan with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi underscored the significance of the annual burning of Ravan’s effigy. Drawing parallels between the present government’s claims of devotion to Lord Ram and the timeless narrative of Ramayana, she urged those in power to reflect on the essence of the age-old tale. “I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram’s life is that power is not permanent, power comes and goes and arrogance gets shattered one day,” she said.