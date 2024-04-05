Search
IndiaNadda attacks Rahul Gandhi for using religion during polls
India

Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi for using religion during polls

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

Haridwar, Apr 5: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using religion at the time of elections.

“There are people who visit temples and wear ‘janeu' (the sacred thread) at the time of elections without even knowing how to wear it properly just for utilising religion,” Nadda said in an apparent reference to Gandhi without naming him.

He was addressing a gathering of saints and seers here in support of BJP candidate and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is contesting from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

Nadda also condemned bloc leaders for being abusive towards sanatan dharma and said there is no place for anti-sanatanis in the country.

“Partners of the coalition do not even dare speak against those who abuse sanatan. Will you give them your blessings?” he asked.

Nadda highlighted the services rendered to sanatan dharma by the Modi government. He spoke of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of a number of temples across the country over the past ten years. Even temples destroyed by the militants in and are being revived, he said.

The BJP president sought the blessings of people for another term to Narendra Modi as the prime minister to help him fight a political battle for social development.

“This is the time for sanatan's awakening. This is the era of India. Your pious support and blessings will strengthen Modi in the political fight he is waging for the country's development and welfare of all,” Nadda said.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, former chief minister and sitting Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also present.

Nadda earlier offered prayers at Maa Mayadevi and Bhairon temples. Juna Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri performed the puja for Nadda and performed the yagya rituals.

The saints presented a trident to Nadda, blessing the BJP for victory amid chants of “Abki baar 400 paar”.

 

 

Previous article
CPI(ML) declares INDIAbloccandidates inBihar’sAra, Nalanda, Karakat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CPI(ML) declares INDIAbloccandidates inBihar’sAra, Nalanda, Karakat

Northlines Northlines -
CPI(ML), which is part of the INDIA bloc, has...

Congress Election Manifesto: ‘PaanchNyay’, ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’

Northlines Northlines -
On April 5, the Indian National Congress launched its...

Priyanka Gandhi’s pointed barb at PM Modi: Power isn’t Permanent

Northlines Northlines -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked a scathing...

Vistara expects normal ops by May; stretched roster caused flight disruptions: CEO Vinod Kannan

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Apr 5: Full-service carrier Vistara expects operations...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CPI(ML) declares INDIAbloccandidates inBihar’sAra, Nalanda, Karakat

Congress Election Manifesto: ‘PaanchNyay’, ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’

Priyanka Gandhi’s pointed barb at PM Modi: Power isn’t Permanent