Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi for using religion during polls

Haridwar, Apr 5: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using religion at the time of elections.

“There are people who visit temples and wear ‘janeu' (the sacred thread) at the time of elections without even knowing how to wear it properly just for utilising religion,” Nadda said in an apparent reference to Gandhi without naming him.

He was addressing a gathering of saints and seers here in support of BJP candidate and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is contesting from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

Nadda also condemned INDIA bloc leaders for being abusive towards sanatan dharma and said there is no place for anti-sanatanis in the country.

“Partners of the coalition do not even dare speak against those who abuse sanatan. Will you give them your blessings?” he asked.

Nadda highlighted the services rendered to sanatan dharma by the Modi government. He spoke of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of a number of temples across the country over the past ten years. Even temples destroyed by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir are being revived, he said.

The BJP president sought the blessings of people for another term to Narendra Modi as the prime minister to help him fight a political battle for social development.

“This is the time for sanatan's awakening. This is the era of India. Your pious support and blessings will strengthen Modi in the political fight he is waging for the country's development and welfare of all,” Nadda said.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, former chief minister and sitting Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also present.

Nadda earlier offered prayers at Maa Mayadevi and Bhairon temples. Juna Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri performed the puja for Nadda and performed the yagya rituals.

The saints presented a trident to Nadda, blessing the BJP for victory amid chants of “Abki baar 400 paar”.