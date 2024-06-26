CPI once called K Suresh a Christian not a Dalit!

‘Trade follows the flag”, it was said, and often enough the flag followed the Bible. The Christian missionary, going in the name of truth and love, was often the outpost of empire, and if any harm befell him, his country made this an excuse to seize territory and extort concessions.'—writes Jawaharlal Nehru, explaining how during 19th century the evangelists played their part in promoting the imperialistic and commercial interests of their respective western powers, only in return to gain their favor to bring more and backward and poor people of Asian and African countries into the trap of Christianity.[Glimpses of World History, p- 463)

For which it had been notorious over the world in history that Christian missionaries are blithely engaged in its ways of work in India even today. And in how many ways― nobody could know that with the mind of a simple man! The country has no lack of such people who have converted into Christianity and still bear Hindu sounding names. Such people are called as crypto- Christians. The modus-operandi of the crypto- Christians might put many into utter surprise, the instances of which could be seen elsewhere.

Notably, having been suffered with the social-discrimination, the schedule caste (SC) community are given the benefits of reservation in the Article -341. But in the provision made by Babasahab Ambedkar those who have adopted Islam or Christianity are no longer considered as Dalit, and thus made deprived of the benefits of reservation. However, missionaries came out to be with the solution of its own for its people to keep enjoying the benefit of reservation. And thus came the tactic of putting Hindu names with professing Christianity.

The case of contestant for the post of Speaker of current Lok Sabha from Congress, K Suresh Kumar, seems to be no different. He has been claiming to be Dalit. However, CPI of Kerala once called him Christian! In the year 2010 elections, his opponent RS Anil of CPI filed the writ claiming K Suresh belongs to backward caste of Christian community, not a Dalit! Notably, Kerela High Court found the charge right and disqualified him.