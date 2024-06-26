Activate Nallah Gangs For Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning

With the monsoon season fast approaching, it is needful that the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) takes proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of last year's devastating inundation. The horrendous experiences faced by residents due to choked drainage systems underline the urgent need for thorough and timely cleaning of drains and gutters. It is essential to activate the JMC's Nallah Gangs immediately to ensure that Jammu's drainage infrastructure is fully prepared to handle the monsoon rains.

It is the time for the people sitting at helm of affairs running the JMC to issue directives to the field staff to ensure thorough cleaning of drains and gutters before the onset of the monsoon to prevent water logging and control communicable diseases. There is dire need to use both machinery and manpower to remove overgrown shrubs; silt and other blockages, before the flock of clouds reach the region this monsoon. The goal should be to elevate the JMC to standard benchmarks through qualitative improvement in development, management and beautification efforts.

Clear and unobstructed drains and gutters are crucial to prevent flooding and water logging, which can cause significant damage to property, disrupt daily life, and pose health risks. Stagnant water due to clogged drains can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease vectors. Effective drainage cleaning will help mitigate the risk of waterborne diseases. Maintaining and improving the city's drainage systems will enhance the resilience of the region's urban infrastructure, ensuring that it can effectively manage heavy rainfall.

It is necessary to deploy the JMC's Nallah Gangs without delay to start the comprehensive cleaning of all drains and gutters across Jammu prioritizing areas that were severely affected by flooding last year. Besides, the JMC should also launch a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the importance of keeping drains and gutters clear and reporting blockages. There is another vital responsibility of the people to ensure that no waste material is disposed off in the drains and gutters as clogging is a major reason behind inundation and choked drains.

All said and done, it is time for JMC to execute the cleaning operations diligently and ensure thorough and timely completion. By activating the Jammu Municipal Corporation's Nallah Gangs and following a structured action plan, the civic body can prevent the miseries caused by flooding and ensure a safe and comfortable monsoon season for all residents. The need of the hour is to work together to safeguard the city and build a more resilient urban environment.