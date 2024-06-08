back to top
Search
JammuCook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

By: Northlines

Date:

Samba/, Jun 8: A 26-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest near the Border (IB) in Jammu and 's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, they said.

The officials said that the deceased was working as a cook in a company engaged in some construction work in the border area.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Regal Border Outpost area and preliminary inquiry suggested that Vasudeva was apparently shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on noticing suspicious movement and mistaking him as an intruder from across the border, they said.

According to his colleagues, the incident took place when he had gone out of his tented accommodation to relieve himself.

He was rushed to district hospital Samba where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officials said.

Senior BSF and police officers visited the scene and further investigation is on, they said.

Hospital Medical Officer K. Jandyal said the patient reached the hospital around 11 pm with his vitals not responding.

Every effort was made to revive the patient but he could not be saved, she said, adding he had a bullet injury in the chest and his body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Previous article
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Next article
Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Northlines Northlines -
Hyderabad, Jun 8: Veteran media personality and Ramoji group...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 8: Three workers died and six...

Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Seventy-four-year old Narendra Modi will take oath...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit...