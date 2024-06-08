back to top
Search
IndiaEenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

By: Northlines

Date:

Hyderabad, Jun 8: Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and industry, died at a hospital here early on Saturday. He was 88.

Rao, who was admitted to a hospital here on June 5 following respiratory problems, passed away at 4.50 am, according to Eenadu sources.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the famous Ramoji Film city near here.

Ramoji Rao, who created a sensation in the media industry in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the Eenadu newspaper and ETV group of channels, was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary who revolutionised Indian media.

Rao's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

“Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about 's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he said.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

Venkaiah Naidu said Ramoji Rao set a new trend in every field he worked. Ramoji Rao's service to Telugu language and will be remembered forever, he added.

Revanth Reddy termed Ramoji Rao's death as a “great loss” to the Telugu newspaper and media industry. The CM, who is in Delhi to attend CWC meeting, directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with official honours, a CMO release said.

Chandrababu Naidu said Ramoji Rao left an indelible impression on the lives of Telugu people. Ramoji Rao's demise is a loss not just to the state but the country, he said.

Ramoji Rao set new trends and reforms in the media industry while upholding values, Kishan Reddy said.

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message on X saying that Ramoji Rao who is like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone reached the heavenly abode.

Ramoji Rao is survived by wife and a son.

Previous article
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Next article
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Northlines Northlines -
Samba/Jammu, Jun 8: A 26-year-old man was killed after...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 8: Three workers died and six...

Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Seventy-four-year old Narendra Modi will take oath...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit...