back to top
Search
JammuElection Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Election Commission Officially Starts Assembly Polls Exercise In J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 8: The Election Commission of (ECI) has officially started the process of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and (J&K).
“The commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of common symbol under Para 10B of election symbols (Reservation & Allotment) order 1968 for the General Election to the legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect,” said Jaydeb Lahiri, Secretary of the Election Commission of India through a Press note.

This follows the statement of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, in which he said that the people of J&K would soon have their democratically-elected government in the Union Territory.

The last Assembly election was held in J&K in 2014 after which a coalition government of the BJP and the PDP headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed came to power. After Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death in 2016, the coalition was headed by his daughter, Mehbooba Mufti.

BJP withdrew from the coalition government on June 18, 2019 following which Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister.

Governor's Rule was imposed in J&K which was followed by President's Rule.

J&K was made a Union Territory on August 5, 2019 when Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated. Since then the Union Territory of J&K has been headed by the Lieutenant Governor.

Previous article
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Northlines Northlines -
Samba/Jammu, Jun 8: A 26-year-old man was killed after...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Northlines Northlines -
Hyderabad, Jun 8: Veteran media personality and Ramoji group...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 8: Three workers died and six...

Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Seventy-four-year old Narendra Modi will take oath...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit...