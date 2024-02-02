Congress unhappy with number of seats in UP, but mum so far

The frayed ties between SP and Congress amidst seat negotiations in Uttar Pradesh evidently has become more prominent with the announcement by Samajwadi Party that its INDIA bloc partner Congress would contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leadership in UP has kept mum on the unilateral decision of the SP and maintained that the central leadership of the party would take the final call. The Congress had been demanding at least 21 seats in UP as part of the alliance. Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has stated that the Samajwadi Party is adopting a ‘one-sided' policy in Uttar Pradesh. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that there will be an alliance in the state and that the seats will be allocated properly. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to join the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh from Chandauli district on February 14. The party had appointed former MP PL Punia as convenor of the Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra as co-convenor. (IPA Service)