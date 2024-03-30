Search
Congress to Launch Rozgar Kranti Initiative to Provide Jobs and Entrepreneurship Opportunities
New Delhi, Mar 30: The opposition Congress party has big plans to address 's unemployment crisis and realize the dreams of the country's burgeoning youth population. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the launch of an ambitious ‘Employment Revolution' or ‘Rozgar Kranti' initiative through a series of guarantees under the ‘Yuva Nyay' scheme.

Through concrete steps and measures, the Congress promises to boost employment generation as well as entrepreneurship avenues for young Indians. Some of the key guarantees include providing 30 lakh new central government according to a calendar, as part of the ‘Bharti Bharosa' provision.

The ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki' guarantee aims to give one year apprenticeships paying Rs. 1 lakh annually to educated unemployed youth. The party has also vowed to enact a strong law to permanently stop question paper leaks, fulfilling the ‘Paper Leak se Mukti' pledge.

To encourage start-ups and self-employment among youth, the Congress has pledged a Rs. 5,000 crore startup fund. Gig workers will be assured better wages and social security cover. These steps are expected to turn the bleak future of India's jobless youth into a bright one, fulfill their dreams and harness their potential for the nation's progress.

The opposition party has based its election campaign around 25 guarantees under five pillars – ‘Nari Nyay', ‘Yuva Nyay', ‘Shramik Nyay', ‘Kisaan Nyay' and ‘Hissedari Nyay'. If voted to power, the Congress promises immediate implementation of these proposals to address issues faced by different sections of society. Only time will tell if this ambitious ‘Rozgar Kranti' initiative can deliver on its promises.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

